Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 4.77% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,888,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. 2,641,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,636. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $83.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

