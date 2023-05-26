Creative Planning Has $127.76 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,094,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,542 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.10% of Global X MLP ETF worth $127,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,762. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.