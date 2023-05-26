Creative Planning Has $71.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 507,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $71,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTV stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.59. 1,145,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,589. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.