Creative Planning Has $91.13 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $91,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,205,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,660,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 613,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 330,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.20. 5,223,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,757,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.