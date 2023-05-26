Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908,280 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $763,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

