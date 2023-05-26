Creative Planning Makes New $180.78 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,583,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,782,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,275 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,364,000 after purchasing an additional 839,653 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 994,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 607,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 292,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 60,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

