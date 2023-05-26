Creative Planning Makes New $79.88 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,638,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,876,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 3.84% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 74,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.93. 161,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

