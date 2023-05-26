Creative Planning Purchases 817,727 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,727 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 9.66% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $473,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,387,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 520,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,110 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,041.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 227,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

