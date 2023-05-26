Creative Planning Sells 4,146 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.55% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $148,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.23. 360,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.48. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

