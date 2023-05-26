Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.12

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.12 and traded as high as C$5.49. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 355,282 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.12. The stock has a market cap of C$794.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.13.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$136.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.00 million. Crew Energy had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.7815385 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$36,558.57. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

