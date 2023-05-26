Critical Analysis: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) vs. PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -32.43% -42.93% -14.29% PubMatic 7.02% 9.89% 4.94%

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $47.67 million 0.77 -$15.51 million ($0.15) -2.07 PubMatic $256.38 million 3.49 $28.70 million $0.31 55.52

This table compares Aurora Mobile and PubMatic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aurora Mobile and PubMatic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 PubMatic 0 3 6 0 2.67

PubMatic has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 6.77%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PubMatic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PubMatic beats Aurora Mobile on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) Businesses such as developer services, financial risk management, market intelligence, and location-based intelligence services. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

