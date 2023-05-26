Critical Survey: Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) versus Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Triple Flag Precious Metals and Scully Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Scully Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 69.11%. Given Triple Flag Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Triple Flag Precious Metals is more favorable than Scully Royalty.

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and Scully Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple Flag Precious Metals $151.88 million 13.99 $55.09 million N/A N/A Scully Royalty $48.99 million 2.20 -$18.00 million N/A N/A

Triple Flag Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Scully Royalty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Scully Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Scully Royalty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Scully Royalty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Triple Flag Precious Metals beats Scully Royalty on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. It has 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Triple Flag Mining Elliott and Management Co-Invest LP.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which engages in the provision of financial services and facilitates trading of corporations and institutions. It operates through the Industrial and Merchant Banking segments. The Industrial segment includes projects in resources and services. The Merchant Banking segment consists of the European merchant banking business. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

