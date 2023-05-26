CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CTP in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

CTP Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPVF opened at C$15.00 on Tuesday. CTP has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.30.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

