CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Position Lifted by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,570 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,244,000 after purchasing an additional 314,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,368,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,990,000 after purchasing an additional 491,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,678,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. 298,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,866. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Insider Transactions at CubeSmart

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

