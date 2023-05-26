CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Up 50%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) shares shot up 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03. 3,019,699 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 697% from the average session volume of 379,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.80.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

