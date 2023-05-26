CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.21. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 103,500 shares trading hands.

CWC Energy Services Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The stock has a market cap of C$103.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CWC Energy Services had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of C$60.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.0095745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CWC Energy Services

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.