CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.70

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.70 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 16.14 ($0.20). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 477,749 shares traded.

CyanConnode Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,625.00 and a beta of 1.95.

CyanConnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

