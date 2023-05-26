Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Down 0.9%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 22,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.
About Cyclerion Therapeutics
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate.
