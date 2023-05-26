Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Down 0.9%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 22,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153,519 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.