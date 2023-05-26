Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $23,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $24,990.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. Research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CTKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,881 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,545 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,982,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,352,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

