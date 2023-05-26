Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics comprises about 4.0% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,796,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,051. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 152,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The company’s revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

