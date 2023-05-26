D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is Smead Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,878,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,319 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 5.5% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of D.R. Horton worth $256,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.10. 903,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $112.88.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

