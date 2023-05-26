DA Davidson Cuts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $492.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $354.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.66. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.