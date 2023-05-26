Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.28. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 122,853 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.58 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

