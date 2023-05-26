Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.