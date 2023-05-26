Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 3.1 %
OTCMKTS:DIFTY opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $28.50.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
