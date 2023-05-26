Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.84. 1,705,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.60.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

