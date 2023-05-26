DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.54

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.44. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 73,814 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.