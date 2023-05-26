DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.54

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.44. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 73,814 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.66.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

