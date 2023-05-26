Davis Selected Advisers Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 6.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,010,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. 1,630,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.