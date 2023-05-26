Davis Selected Advisers Grows Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $30,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 2.5 %

FERG traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 651,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.