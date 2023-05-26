Davis Selected Advisers Has $10.03 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,110 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Welltower were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

