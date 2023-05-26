Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 42,142 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Markel comprises 2.2% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 1.86% of Markel worth $329,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 59.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,325,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,715,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 1,757.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Markel

NYSE:MKL traded up $17.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,331.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,315.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.57. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.