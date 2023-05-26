Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 988,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 89,851 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $146,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $69,235,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $66,195,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

NYSE AXP traded up $6.30 on Friday, reaching $157.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,604. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

