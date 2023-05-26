Davis Selected Advisers Reduces Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,980 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

BRX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. 1,226,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.