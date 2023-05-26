Davis Selected Advisers Sells 13,895 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.44% of iQIYI worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 83,981 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $7,409,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,612,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 230,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. 4,240,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,368,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.34.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

