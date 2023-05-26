Davis Selected Advisers Sells 13,895 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.44% of iQIYI worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 83,981 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $7,409,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,612,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 230,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI Stock Performance
Shares of IQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.52. 4,240,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,368,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.34.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
