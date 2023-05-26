Davis Selected Advisers Sells 440,060 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,458,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,060 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $61,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DINT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,967 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $153.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Davis Select International ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

