Davis Selected Advisers Sells 56,636 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,636 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned approximately 2.60% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 15.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 0.1 %

GLRE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Get Rating)

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

