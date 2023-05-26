Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Down to $450.01

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $450.01, but opened at $435.01. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $457.39, with a volume of 252,011 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

