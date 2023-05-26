Decred (DCR) Hits Market Capitalization of $248.37 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Decred has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $16.59 or 0.00062604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $248.37 million and approximately $697,188.27 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00127564 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039640 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00025135 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,973,569 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

