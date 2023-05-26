Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 2.9% Higher

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.52. 410,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,644,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Mizuho increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Delek US Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,471,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 646.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 904,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 783,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 686,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

