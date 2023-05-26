Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Price Down 11%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) shares traded down 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.80 ($0.37). 1,614,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 385,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Destiny Pharma Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.78. The company has a market capitalization of £28.39 million, a P/E ratio of -331.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

In related news, insider Nick Rodgers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,457.71). 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

