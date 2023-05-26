Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Price Down 11%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) shares traded down 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.80 ($0.37). 1,614,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 385,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Destiny Pharma Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.78. The company has a market capitalization of £28.39 million, a P/E ratio of -331.11 and a beta of 0.36.
Insider Activity at Destiny Pharma
Destiny Pharma Company Profile
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
Read More
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.