Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. Diageo has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $49.04.
Diageo Company Profile
