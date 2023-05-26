Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the April 30th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. Diageo has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $49.04.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

