Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 78,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

