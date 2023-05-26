Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS DNOPY traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. 1,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

