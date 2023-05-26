Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Up 7%

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) shares shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $45.98. 1,090,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,963,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECL. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

