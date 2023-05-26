Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.96 and a 200-day moving average of $148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

