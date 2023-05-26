Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.50

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 956939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

