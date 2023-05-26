DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stake Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,677,000 after purchasing an additional 519,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,317,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after buying an additional 287,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 281,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,222. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.14 and a beta of 0.82.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $296,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,755,161 shares of company stock worth $762,233,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

