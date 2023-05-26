E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.15

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 16111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EINC. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC cut E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on E Automotive from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.23.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

