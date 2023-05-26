e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$720.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.73 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,962.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

