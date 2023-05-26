e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.00 million-$720.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.73 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty
Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.