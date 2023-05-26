Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco grew its position in Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $5,127,912. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.13. 1,582,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,712. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $182.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

