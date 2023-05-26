Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 470.5% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ETJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,234. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.