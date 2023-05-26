Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 470.5% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,234. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 124,935 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

